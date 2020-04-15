Cooler and Breezy Start to Wednesday

Much cooler this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. Wind chills making it feel like the 20s for the mountains with winds out of the NW 15-20 mph. Highs today will reach the low 60s with winds dying down through the afternoon. Frost Advisory for many overnight as temps fall into the 30s. That combined with calm winds and clear skies will lead to frost for some across the piedmont so make sure to bring in any sensitive plants. Temps will be climbing into the low 70s by Friday. Dry through the end of the week with showers returning for the weekend.

Today: Cooler. High: 61 Wind: NE 10-15; G20

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 38 Wind: Calm

Thu: Sunny. High: 68 Wind: NW 5 mph

Thu PM: Clear. Low: 43 Wind: Calm