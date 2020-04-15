Fraternal Order Of Police Calling For CMPD To Limit The Calls Officers Respond To

CHARLOTTE, NC.– The Fraternal Order of Police says it wants CMPD to limit the calls officers respond too. It’s also calling for hazard pay.

The FOP has been fighting for weeks to get answers. WCCB pressed CMPD and got some answers Wednesday.

Three CMPD officers and one department employee have coronavirus, and about 30 others are in quarantine.

“How many more need to test positive before they finally take this serious?” says FOP spokesperson Chris Kopp.

Kopp says officers should not be going to non-essential calls, like civil disputes.

“We experienced, just yesterday, two officers responded to a neighbor who called because the dog pooped in her front yard. That is not an essential call. That is something that can either be handled over the phone using the 311 communication or even the officer can handle that over the telephone.”

WCCB Charlotte’s Alexandra Elich asked Deputy Chief Estes about limiting calls.

“As long as we are in a personnel staffing stance where we are able to send officers to the calls that are generated by the citizens, we believe that is our duty to do so,” says Deputy Chief Estes.

“The statement given by Deputy Chief Estes was extremely irresponsible and not of the opinion of the actual police officers that are working. We understand yes there are enough police officers to respond to these. But is that the responsible thing to do?” says Kopp.

The FOP is also calling for hazard pay. WCCB pressed CMPD about that too.

“Any type of enhanced pay is a decision that has to be made from the people above me, smarter than me in larger positions of leadership,” says Deputy Chief Estes.

“You have a deputy chief at a press conference say that something is above his pay grade is just comical. Who is above your pay grade besides the chief and the city manager. You are the top of the food chain here, you are at the top of the leadership,” says Kopp.

CMPD did start asking people last month to use its online resources for non-emergency issues. CMPD says officers have N-95 masks, gloves, goggles and disposable isolation gown.

The Durham Police Department is limiting the calls officers go on. Cities like Atlanta are offering hazard pay.