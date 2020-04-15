Queen City Audio Video & Appliances is offering a Hero’s Discount for Healthcare Workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City Audio Video & Appliances is offering all healthcare workers a special 10% discount on their next purchase. To claim this discount, show or text a hospital, medical center, or first responder badge to a sales associate and they will place your discounted order.

For those who prefer to shop from home, Queen City Audio Video & Appliance is offering the ability to assist over the phone or through online chat.

All stores are open. Please visit https://www.queencityonline.com/locations.html to check individual store hours. Online chat hours are from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

For more information, visit https://www.queencityonline.com/health-heroes.html

About Queen City Audio Video & Appliances:

Queen City Audio Video & Appliances is family-owned and operated for over 68 years. With 6 stores in and around the Charlotte area and Morganton, NC. The stores feature working kitchens to showcase the latest in state-of-the-art appliances. Certified product specialists are there to guide you in selecting the right appliances to fit your lifestyle. From innovative functionality and technology to the newest styles and color options, you’ll be able to enjoy the best from our home to yours. Visit www.QueenCityOnline.com for more information.