Katy loses her confidence as she struggles with her new position; Alex wants to get The Pussycats back together; Jorge brings his current boyfriend and his former lover together; Pepper is stunned when she learns who she’s in an online feud with on a new episode of Katy Keene tonight at 8 pm on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW.