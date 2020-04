1/6

Murphy mends from her horrifying encounter with Dean, but Nia’s visit prompts her to take action; Murphy, Jess and Felix must hurriedly devise a plan that will keep them out of Nia’s crosshairs and, hopefully, rescue Guiding Hope as well on a new episode of In The Dark tonight at 9 p.m. on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW.