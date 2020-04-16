Four Suspects Charged In Union County Drive-By Shooting

1/3

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged four suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened at a home on Enderbury Drive last month.

Detectives say two of the suspects are 18-years-old, one is 17-years-old and the other suspect is 15-years-old.

Deputies responded to a call on March 17th to the Bent Creek residence just before 11pm. Upon arrival, they located a 21-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Deputies say the house where the shooting occurred was struck by multiple bullets.

Noe Gomez, Jr. and Ricardo Hernandez Sandoval, both of Indian Trail, have been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The two juvenile suspects face similar charges and both are in secure custody, according to a news release.

Detectives say they also arrested Michael Berhalter, 60, of Indian Trail on a charge of altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal conduct.

No other details have been released at this time.