Pleasant and Sunny End to Week

A very cold start with temps in the 30s this morning. Patchy frost in the area with a frost advisory until 8 am. Pleasant today with temps reaching the upper 60s. Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the weekend with highs reaching the low 70s Friday. Mostly sunny and warm on Saturday with rain chances returning late. Showers to end the weekend and start the next week, but temps will remain warm in the mid-70s.