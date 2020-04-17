Charlotte Knights Release 2010-2019 All-Decade Team

13/14

DH Dan Johnson

Dan Johnson was already a household name when he signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2012. As a rookie in 2005, Johnson hit .275 (103-for-375) with 54 runs scored, 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 58 RBIs with the Oakland A's in 109 games. In parts of four seasons with the A's (2005-08), Johnson compiled 42 home runs and 157 RBIs. He was claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008 and went on to have a tremendous season with the Durham Bulls. He hit .307 with 25 home runs and 83 RBIs in 113 games. Later that season, he hit a big home run for the Rays as a pinch-hitter in a game against the Red Sox on September 9. (Courtesy of Charlotte Knights)