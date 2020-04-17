Charlotte Knights Release 2010-2019 All-Decade Team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights have announced their All-Decade Team for 2010-2019. Some of the Queen City’s favorite aces and sluggers are represented, as well as the winningest coach in team history, Joel Skinner.
Charlotte has been honored to have so many talented players over the years. Knights Vice President of Communications, Tommy Viola, had a tough task in selecting the best players at each position over the past decade.
The criteria included position players needing to appear in at least 70 games, and starting pitchers needing at least 25 games started. Viola placed an emphasis on longevity and durability while selecting this team.