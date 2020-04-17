People Across Our Area Are Turning To Their Vices To Stay Busy

CHARLOTTE, NC. — The Mecklenburg County ABC Board says alcohol retail sales in the county have gone up 10% from this time last year. With more than $452,000 in sales. The board believes the average consumer is buying larger bottles.

Many standing in a physically distant line to get their alcohol on Friday.

Others are turning to CBD products.

“Sales have taken off in the last month because of the virus. These products help with anxiety, stress, sleep. They’re very effective,” says co-founder of AmourCBD John Vuckovich.

AmourCBD receives online orders from across the country. Vuckovich says since March 19th, sales have gone up more than 25%. Mostly from CBD gummies and soft gels.

“I am surprised that it happened so quickly. But I think because of the magnitude of what’s taking place people are looking for alternatives.”

He says people are just looking for ways to cope.

“With the anxiety, stress, sleep I think all of those combinations. The unknown, we don’t know what’s going to happen. None of us have been here before it’s unprecedented.”