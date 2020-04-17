Pleasant and Breezy Friday, Weekend Storms

Waking up to another chilly start. Temps will warm to the low 70s today under sunny skies. Breezy with winds out of the SW 10-15 mph. Showers first thing Saturday morning. Clearing out with another warm day as highs reach the 70s. Rain and showers return Sunday. I’m not as concerned for severe weather Sunday night, as I was with our threat last week. The low as of now looks to be a bit further south meaning the threat will remain further south of our area. Still, there is wiggle room for a few stronger storms and it will be something to watch. Currently, our South Carolina counties are under a marginal (1) risk of severe weather. The biggest threat will be damaging wind. More concerned for heavy rain Monday across the region. Drying out for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Pleasant. High: 72 Wind: SW 10-15; G20

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. low: 56 Wind: SW 8-15 mph

Sat: Chance AM Rain. High: 72 Wind: SW 10 mph

Sun: Showers likely. High: 70. Wind: SW 5 mph