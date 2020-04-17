The Snark: Kris’ Taco Torture, Not Working a Runway, Toilet Talk on the Yacht, Ice Hockey History, and an Interesting Video Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Momager Kris Jenner tortures daughter Kylie with a taco on KUWTK. And they both torture Derek because Kylie is eating in bed…over white sheets.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills a rock ‘n roll daughter shows she can’t work a runway.

Adam is getting sick of Parker on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. And Parker’s complaints are circling the toilet.

Believe it or not there was ice hockey 107 years ago.

In Minnesota one city councilman takes video conferencing to an all time low.

