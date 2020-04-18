Police Say 11-Year-Old Girl, Two Others Injured During Overnight Shooting In Southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say an 11-year-old girl was one of three people injured when someone shot into an apartment in southeast Charlotte overnight.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, on Saturday morning at about 3:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Oak Arbor Lane.

Arriving officers located two women and an 11-year-old girl who had been shot. MEDIC and Charlotte Fire took the victims to the hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say unknown suspects were in the common area outside of the apartment complex, when they shot into the apartment, which had six people inside.

The case is still under investigation and more information will be released as it develops. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.