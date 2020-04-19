Esports Bringing Opportunity To Students At Johnson C. Smith University

With every major sport on hold due to COVID-19, many have turned to Esports to get their fanatic fix.

WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik caught up with Johnson C. Smith University Esports professor John Cash to get his take on the multi-billion dollar industry.

JCSU is the first historically black college and university, or HBCU, to have an Esports curriculum. Cash says the opportunities that exist in the international industry are endless.