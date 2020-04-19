One Dead Following Confined Space Rescue Attempt In Northwest Charlotte

1/3 CFD Rescue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died following a confined space rescue attempt in northwest Charlotte, according to Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department.

Charlotte Fire says they had over 20 firefighters working to remove a victim from a confined space near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and French Street, but Medic says victim died from their injuries at the scene.

It is still unclear how the victim became stuck in the space at this time.