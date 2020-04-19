POLITICAL WRAP: Calls to “Reopen NC” and Small Business Stimulus Program Runs out of Money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The political and medical battle continues over when to re-open the states, with President Trump tweeting to “liberate,” backing protests in states led by Democratic governors.

And will there will be a second round of stimulus money for small business loans? A $349 billion rescue program ran out of money Thursday, just two weeks after it was launched. Could a deal be worked out soon?

