Domestic Violence Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Virginia Fugitive In Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A man with outstanding warrants in Virginia was arrested during a traffic stop in Lincoln County on Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Deputies responded to reports of domestic violence in a vehicle traveling on North Carolina Highway 27 West near Rock Dam Road.

A deputy who was sitting on Rock Dam Road pulled behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The deputy told the occupants, which included a male, female and young child, that he stopped them because communication center telecommunicators could hear yelling and screaming on an open line on a cell phone in the vehicle.

The adult occupants told officers they had gotten into an argument after attending a party earlier that night. During a drivers license check, officers discovered Bruce Godfrey, 40, of North Grove Street, Lincolnton, North Carolina was wanted in Virginia on outstanding warrants. Godfrey is charged in Henrico County, Virginia with three counts of embezzlement and two counts of construction fraud.

Godfrey is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond and Virgina is seeking full extradition.