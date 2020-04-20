Passionate Paws Animal Hospital Says More Pets Currently Need Adoption, Fostering

1/2

WAXHAW, N.C. (Emily Zimmerman) — Right now we are all being asked to stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s a scary and sometimes very lonely time being isolated at your house. Consider adopting or fostering a new furry friend from a local animal shelter or rescue to not only fight off boredom and loneliness but to also help give a pet a chance for a forever home.

Rescue groups are already experiencing an increase in animals being surrendered due to COVID-19. When the economy shows a downturn, there’s always an upturn in pets being discarded. However, there are some positives that rescue groups are already seeing amidst these unprecedented times.

As Danielle Spuler, President of South Charlotte Dog Rescue said, “We are seeing a lot of people wanting to help us which is really nice. With the anticipation of even more dogs being surrendered or put out because people cannot afford to take care of them or feel they have nowhere to take them with shelters being closed, we are preparing for more demand. We want people to choose calling on us over just putting their dog or cat on the street. We are also hopeful that people will contact us to foster puppies and dogs. If you choose to foster, you’re choosing to save a life.”

In addition to helping shelters with their surplus of pets being surrendered, fostering has many positive benefits to mental and emotional health. According to the CDC, Spending time with animals has been proven to have the following health benefits:

• Decreased blood pressure

• Decreased cholesterol levels

• Decreased triglyceride levels

• Decreased feelings of loneliness

• Increased opportunities for exercise and outdoor activities

With stress, anxiety, and loneliness at an all time high, it’s the perfect time to foster. Passionate Paws Animal Hospital works with many area shelters, including South Charlotte Dog Rescue, to provide veterinary care to fostered animals. They are currently offerring curbside check-in to continue to provide care while also focusing on protecting pet parents and their team from potential exposure to COVID-19.

For more information, call 704-256-7576, visit passionatepawsanimalhospital.com or follow Passionate Paws on Facebook @passionatepawsah or Instagram @passionatepawsah.