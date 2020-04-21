Catawba County Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of Meth, Thousands In Cash

1/2

2/2



CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A Catawba County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate which led to the seizure of methamphetamine and thousands in cash, according to a news release.

The stop took place on Tuesday around 8:50 a.m. on East Maiden Road near Buffalo Shoals Road. During the stop the driver, who has been identified as 42-year-old Thomas Messer, was found in possession of 10 grams of Methamphetamine and $12,000, deputies say.

According to deputies, Messer has been arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia.

“Outstanding work by our deputy. Taking these drugs and the money attached to them off of our streets is vital to deterring drug activity in our county,” Catawba County Sheriff Donald Brown said.