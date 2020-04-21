Deputies: Charlotte Man Charged With Felony Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

1/2

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County deputies have charged a Charlotte man with felony drug charges and an outstanding fugitive warrant from Virginia after a traffic stop.

According to a news release, deputies were on Interstate 77 northbound near the 63-mile marker on Thursday, April 16 when the stop was conducted on a rental vehicle with a Louisiana registration plate for traffic violations.

Upon approaching, the vehicle deputies spoke with the driver and sole occupant, 39-year-old Lamar King, who explained he was traveling from Charlotte to Mt. Airy.

During the stop, the deputies used Canine “Abby” to search the vehicle. Abby then alerted deputies of the presence of illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle, officers say. After a search a vacuum-sealed bag containing 127 grams of marijuana wrapped in plastic was located in the trunk of the vehicle.

During the investigation, the deputies determined King had an outstanding fugitive warrant for his arrest out of the state of Virginia for selling controlled substance.

According to deputies, King was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.