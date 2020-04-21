Gaston County Police Investigate Email Fraud Involving A Local Church

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police are investigating an email fraud involving a local church after receiving information on Tuesday.

According to a news release, in this fraud, the suspect(s) have created a fake email address identifying themselves as Senior Pastor Jeff Long from Parkwood Baptist Church. The suspect(s) are sending emails from the following address: frjefflong45@gmail.com.

The email requests that the recipient purchase eBay gift cards. Once the gift cards are purchased, the recipient is directed to take a picture of the back of the eBay card and send it via email to the suspect(s).

These eBay cards are allegedly for cancer patients, officers say.

This is a fake email account. Citizens should report any email from this email account to the Gaston County Police.

Citizens are also encouraged to be cautious in responding to any email requesting gift cards or eBay cards be utilized as a means of transferring money.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. J. Shaw at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

There is no further information available at this time.