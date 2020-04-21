Man Charged After Shooting In Catawba Results In Multiple Residences, Vehicles Hit

1/2

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County deputies have charged a suspect after a report that someone was shooting into multiple residences and vehicles Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the Old Catawba Road around 7 a.m. where an eyewitness reported 35-year-old Antwan Boyd struck two separate residences and three separate vehicles with gunfire, officers say.

According to a news release, the shooting was allegedly stemmed from an ongoing domestic dispute between Boyd, a woman he shares children with and that woman’s boyfriend. During this incident it is alleged that the boyfriend returned gun fire.

After an investigation at the residences it has been confirmed that at least 15 rounds were fired between the two shooters, officers report.

Boyd was located at a residence in Newton and taken into custody without incident, a news release stated. A 9 millimeter carbine style semi-automatic rifle was located and seized from the location as well. That rifle is believed to be the weapon Boyd used during the incident.

Officers also searched Boyd’s vehicle which confirmed that it had been struck by gun fire multiple times.

According to deputies, Boyd has been charged with two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by Felon and three counts of Injury to Personal Property.

No charges against the second shooter have been filed at this time.