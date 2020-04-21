Statesville Man Facing More Than A Dozen Charges Following Investigation Into Drug Activity In Iredell County

1/2 Ernest Holland Mug

2/2 Holland Arrest



IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man is facing more than a dozen charges following an investigation into drug activity in Iredell County.

Authorities say narcotics investigators conducted surveillance of 63-year-old Ernest Holland in the area of Highway 70 East near I-77.

According to officials, Holland was know to sell drugs in the area and undercover investigators had purchased “Crack” cocaine from him in the past.

Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Holland’s vehicle near the intersection of Highway 70 and Wilson Lee Boulevard, when they say Holland tossed a pill bottle out of the vehicle and fled from deputies.

Holland continued to flee from deputies until he eventually stopped at the intersection of Durham Avenue and 7th Street, where he was taken into custody.

Investigators recovered the pill bottle which contained powder cocaine, “Crack” cocaine, and ecstasy pills.

During a search of Holland and his vehicle, investigators discovered 13.2 grams of “Crack” cocaine, 9.8 grams of powder cocaine, and 2.1 grams of Ecstasy Tablets, and 1,791.00 in cash which authorities say was packaged as proceeds from narcotics sales and distribution.

As a result of his arrest, Holland was charged with Five Counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Three Counts of Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale of Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine), Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver MDMA (Ecstasy), Misdemeanor Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Misdemeanor Resist, Obstruct, and Delay a Law Enforcement Officer, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Holland was taken to Iredell County Detention Center and issued a $150,000 secured bond.