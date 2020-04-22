Deputies: Tennessee Man Charged For Trafficking Over $200,000 Worth Of Marijuana In Iredell County

1/2

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Tennessee man has been charged for trafficking over $200,000 worth of marijuana after a traffic stop in Iredell County on Tuesday, a news release stated.

Iredell County deputies conducted the stop on Interstate 77 northbound after a 2015 Lexus with a Georgia registration plate was observed violating traffic laws, officers say.

According to deputies, after approaching the vehicle officers spoke with 43-year-old Vinh Huynh, the sole occupant in the car, who explained he was traveling from Atlanta, Georgia to West Virginia. After deputies noticed inconsistencies in Huynh’s story canine “Bosco” was requested. The canine then alerted deputies of the presence of illegal narcotics inside the Lexus.

A search was conducted and deputies located 25-vacuumed sealed bags of high- grade marijuana weighing approximately 28 pounds in the trunk of the car , a news release stated. This is a street value of over $200,000.

According to a news release, Huynh was taken into custody without incident and charged with Felony Trafficking Marijuana by Possession, Felony Trafficking Marijuana by Transportation, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.