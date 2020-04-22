Pleasant Wednesday, Rain and Storms Move in Thursday

Gorgeous day in store with temps reaching the low 70s under sunny skies today. Thursday brings back the chance for showers and even storms across the region. Areas south of Charlotte could see a few strong to severe storms during the afternoon and early evening, depending on the setup with showers and early storms during the day. The more rain we get earlier, the better our chance to miss the severe weather as temps and wet weather will keep us a bit more stable. The worst-case scenario will bring the threat of damaging wind, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. We could receive more than an inch of rain for some spots before this system moves out early Friday. Dry and sunny Friday with highs in the mid-70s. More rain and storms for Saturday.

Today: Sunny. High: 71 Wind: N 5 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 52 Wind: S 5-7 mph

Thu: Storms. High: 67 Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Thu night: Showers. Low: 60 Wind: S 10 mph