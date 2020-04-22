The Snark: Trophy Wives, Showering Fiancés, Gronk’s Un-Retirement, Earth Day Fun, and the Queen Has a Birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

An alcohol-fueled-potty-mouthed-trophy-wife meltdown on The Real Housewives of New York and then a show of pride and solidarity for mugshots.

90 Day Fiancé Self Quarantine is the latest to take us into some people’s homes…places were we should never go…..and begins a conversation that

Big sports news, but sad entertainment news (well, maybe not so sad) …Rob Gronkowski is coming out of “retirement” to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay…guess that Masked Singer stint didn’t get any recording offers.

Today is Earth Day so DJ gives us some tips to help save the earth.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated the big 94 on Tuesday, there was no big celebration so we are sure she looked back at pics of some of her past celebrations…now Laresa is looking forward to her birthday later this year.

