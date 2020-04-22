Two Suspects Arrested In Connection To Larceny In North Carolina, South Carolina And Georgia

1/2 Maurice Wilson

2/2 Kenyatta Lindsey



IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — According to Iredell County deputies, two suspects in connection to larceny of businesses in at least three states have been arrested after an investigation that started following a report in February from James River Equipment.

The business which is located on Mocksville Highway, near Statesville, reported that multiple John Deere lawnmowers, Gators, and zero turn lawnmowers had been damaged, a news release said. It was later determined a 2019 John Deere zero turn lawnmower had been stolen from the business.

After numerous leads an Iredell County detective discovered that this incident was consistent with a group of six or more individuals who had been involved with similar thefts in Charlotte, South Carolina and Georgia.

According to a news release, after comparing evidence and information with multiple agencies that have had similar cases investigators were able to identity the two suspects involved in the case James River Equipment incident as 49-year-old Kenyatta Lindsey and 38-year-old Maurice Wilson.

Lindsey is currently being detained by the United States Marshals Service on Federal Probation Violations and has not yet been served with his warrant, officials say. Wilson is currently in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail on related warrants that were served with the Iredell County arrest warrant by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Both individuals, along with six other members of this group have been charged in connection with multiple breaking, entering, and larcenies in reference to these incidents across multiple jurisdictions, deputies say.

“It is always good when we can work with other law enforcement agencies to collaborate on information, and evidence to be able to make solid cases which result in the arrest of criminals like these two career felons and their associates,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said. “Small, mobile groups of criminals like these can cause a lot of harm to businesses and citizens across a large area if not identified and arrested.”