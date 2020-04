CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to CMPD, officers are conducting a homicide investigation near the intersection of Pace Oaks Blvd and University Ridge Drive which is off of East W.T. Harris Blvd.

Officers say one individual has been pronounced dead.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation near the intersection of Paces Oaks Blvd and University Ridge Dr. One (1) person has been pronounced deceased. As further information develops, it will be released by the CMPD Public Affairs Office. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 23, 2020

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

No named or additional information has been provided at this time.