BOONE, N.C. — Deputies with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for the person who broke into Mountain Pathways School in Boone on April 19th.

The suspect is accused of taking a white Apple iPad that was in a green and black rubber case, three Chrome books, each with a silver top and navy blue/gray bottom, and an HP desktop computer monitor and tower, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959.