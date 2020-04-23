Soggy Thursday

Waking up to showers across the region this morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. Showers and a few heavier downpours could lead to localized flooding as rain will persist for much of the day. Severe weather threat has been trimmed back for much of the region with a few isolated severe storms possible for areas south of Charlotte. The biggest threat will be damaging wind. Pleasant for Friday with temps in the 70s under sunny skies. Rain and storms return on Saturday. A more stable period of weather returns to the region through early next week.

Today: Rain and Chance Storms. High: 67 Wind: S 10-15 mph

Tonight: Chance Storms. Low: 61 Wind: SW 10 mph

Fri: Warmer. High: 78 Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Fri Night: M. Clear. Low: 55 Wind: N 5 mph