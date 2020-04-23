The Snark: No Love Lost, Staying Fresh Below Deck & Using Our Words, Opening Georgia, a Senior Mom, and When Enough is Enough

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

Thanks to Married at First Sight we learn that getting married doesn’t mean a lot for some people.

How to stay fresh while working on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and then learning all about verbs and adjectives.

The state of Georgia may be opening from the pandemic just in time to take down their Christmas lights.

Congrats to a new 68 year old mom in India…who says senior citizens can’t get randy? (Look that word up, kids.)

After 14 years one woman says enough is enough…and so does the DMV.

