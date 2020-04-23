Three Suspects Arrested For Armed Robbery In Cornelius

1/3 Devon Harris

2/3 Colin Lavin

3/3 Hakeeh Ha





CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police have arrested three suspects involved in an armed robbery of a residence on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, police responded to Delmas Drive around 1:45 p.m. where the victim initially stated that four men forcibly entered his apartment demanding items. Upon arriving on scene, officers learned there were four people who were inside the apartment at the time of entry.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the incident was not a random armed robbery and appeared to be specific to the occupants of this apartment.

According to police, the three suspects in the case were identified as:

Hakeeh Ha, who with the assistance of the North Mecklenburg SWAT Team, was arrested at his residence in Huntersville. Ha was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Second Degree Kidnapping and Felony Breaking and Entering.

Colin Lavin was arrested near his residence in Cornelius. Lavin was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Devon Harris turned himself in on Thursday, April 22, and was arrested at the Cornelius Police Department. Harris was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Felony Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

If anyone has additional information regarding this crime, please call 911 or the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773. You can also call North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867. All tips can be given anonymously.