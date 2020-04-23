Two Charged For West Charlotte Armed Robbery Following Car Chase

1/2 Eric Craven Assault With A Deadly Weapon Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon 2 Counts Of Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

2/2 Ronald Williams Conspire Robbery Dangerous Weapon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD have charged two suspects for an armed robbery of a Circle K in west Charlotte after a car chase which resulted in a CMPD vehicle being struck on Tuesday.

Detectives responded to the scene of the robbery that took place at the gas station on Freedom Drive around 3:30 a.m. where the victim informed officers that a man entered the business and stole merchandise without paying for it. According to police, the victim was approached by a second man who approached the register and demanded money by the threat of a deadly weapon.

Both suspects were then seen leaving the scene in a silver sedan which during investigation was identified by the license plate.

On the same day, around 3 p.m., officers located the vehicle traveling on Interstate 85 and attempted a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, a passenger exited the vehicle and was quickly apprehended by officers but the pursuit continued into Gaston County. The chase ended when the suspect vehicle overturned into a ditch on Dallas Spencer Mountain Road and the driver was arrested without further incident.

According to officers, during the pursuit the suspect’s car struck a CMPD patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle sustained only minor damage, and the officer was not injured.

The driver was identified as 50-year-old Eric Craven and the passenger was identified as 52-year-old Ronald Williams, police say. Both suspects have been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Additional charges from the pursuit are to come.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visiting their website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.