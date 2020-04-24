Hot in Hollywood: Special ‘Parks and Recreation’ Episode and Post Malone to Perform ‘Nirvana’ Cover Concert
CHARLOTTE, NC– NBC is preparing to air a special episode of Parks and Recreation next week. The special reunion episode will bring back the original cast, and proceeds will go toward Feeding America. Plus, Post Malone is holding a special concert for charity. Post will be performing a Nirvana cover concert on his YouTube page tonight. Proceeds from that will go toward the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.