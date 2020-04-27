Alexander County Man Charged With Sex Offenses Involving Minor Following Investigation

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 47-year-old man is facing allegations of sex with a minor following an investigation in Alexander County.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Shane Dula, of Granite Falls, is charged with one count of Felony First Degree Statutory Sex Offense and one count of Felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

Dula was issued a $1.1 million secured bond and his first court appearance is Monday, April 27th.

Officials say the case is still under investigation.