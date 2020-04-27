The Snark: Fiancé Signs & Monkeys, Hiding the Idol, Sex & Parking Tickets, Yogurt, and Fake TP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

A big day for David on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days …it took him 7 years and over $100,000.00 to finally understand the term “here’s your sign”…then Ed and Rose take a jungle excursion and Rose loves those monkeys.

On Survivor Winners at War we learn there are some places you should never keep your immunity idol.

Talking octogenarian sex and parking tickets with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Is your yogurt really healthy?

It’s a national emergency! We are running out of the wood chips used to make toilet paper! Derek says this is just fake news…he knows how TP is really made!

