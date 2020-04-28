Charlotte Motor Speedway Teams With Red Cross, OneBlood To Host Blood Drives In Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC (news release) – Charlotte Motor Speedway Teams Up with The American Red Cross and OneBlood to host donation drives next week. The blood drives come as the agencies work to ensure a stable blood supply for patients in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
You can find information regarding the events below:
WHAT:
Charlotte Motor Speedway has partnered with The American Red Cross to host a blood and platelets drive at the speedway.
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE:
Donors should proceed to the infield Paddock Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway using the Gate 26 tunnel (under Turn 3).
DETAILS:
To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter the keyword “Lapsforlife”.
All donors are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
WHAT:
Charlotte Motor Speedway, in conjunction with Atrium Health and OneBlood will host a blood drive to ensure a ready blood supply in our community.
WHEN:
Friday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE:
Donors should proceed to the infield Paddock Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway using the Gate 26 tunnel (under Turn 3).
DETAILS:
To schedule an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org/speedway.