Edge On The Clock: Doctors Pose Nude To Protest Lack Of PPE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Doctors in Germany are demanding more personal protective equipment to safely fight coronavirus. So they’re posing naked in protest. It’s a campaign called Blanke Bedenken, which translates to ‘naked concerns.’ They say that without the equipment, they might as well be naked on the front lines.

Plus, celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Ashley Graham, and Karlie Kloss are planning a virtual fashion show to raise money for coronavirus research.

And, Good Morning America reporter Will Reeve, son of the late Christopher Reeve, was caught not wearing pants while on air Tuesday morning.