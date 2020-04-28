Huntersville Police Investigating After Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Vehicle

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police say a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 73 and Terry Lane, according to a news release.

The accident happened just before 12pm on April 27th. The pedestrian has been identified as 72-year-old Thomas Martocci.

Police say Martocci was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Sgt. Nick Bruining at 704-464-5400.