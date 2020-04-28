Lincoln County Man Charged With Child Sexual Assault

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies have charged a Lincoln County man for child sexual assault in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month.

Deputies were dispatched on April 5 to a residence on Brookpath Trail in connection to the incident, officials say. On April 6, the young girl victim in the case appeared for an interview at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center. During the interview the juvenile victim, who is known by the suspect, disclosed the sexual assault.

According to deputies, after the interview and additional evidence gathered during the investigation, the suspect, who has been identified as 55-year-old Donald Campbell Jr., in the case was charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor.

He was arrested on April 27 and was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond, deputies say.