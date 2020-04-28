Pleasant Tuesday, Showers And Storms Return Wednesday

Pleasant and warmer today with highs reaching the upper 70s. Clouds fill in Wednesday with a line of storms approaching from the west.

These storms will make their way into the region by late Wednesday with impacts to the Charlotte Metro region likely after sunset.

Severe threat is low, but as we saw on Saturday, a low threat is still a threat. Strong winds could lead to downed trees and power outages.

Tornado threat looks to be south and west of us, but that could change. Showers linger into Thursday morning.

A cooler and dry end to the week with highs in the low 70s. Warming up for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.

Today: Pleasant. High: 77 Wind: SW 5 mph

Tonight: P. Cloudy. Low: 55 Wind: S 5-10 mph

Wed: PM Rain/Storms. High: 78 Wind: S 10-15; G20

Wed PM: Rain/Storms. Low: 56 Wind: S 10-15; G20