Police: Suspect Arrested After Having 5-Year-Old Ride On The Hood Of Car While Driving

ROCK HILL, S.C. –The Rock Hill Police have a suspect in custody after receiving a video on Monday showing a child riding on the hood of a vehicle while traveling on the roadway.

According to police, the recording took place at Keiger Place Apartments and detectives were able to identify 26-year-old Thrista Johnson as the suspect who was the driver and recorder of the video.

It was confirmed that Johnson’s child, who was on the hood, is only 5-years-old and the video was recorded on April 26, police say.

Based on the investigation, a warrant was issued for Johnson for Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child and Johnson turned herself in on April 28, according to a news release.

The Rock Hill Police Department is continuing this investigation and has notified the Department Social Services of the incident.