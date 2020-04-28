Stanly County Health Department To Conduct Covid-19 Contact Tracing

STANLY COUNTY, N.C>. The Stanly County Health Department is currently reporting 28 positive cases of COVID-19, and four deaths.

According to the SCHD, 17 individuals have recovered and approximately 892 COVID-19 people have been tested.

Officials say the Stanly County Health Department is is increasing contact tracing in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Contact tracing is a process used to identify and monitor anyone who might have been exposed to a person with COVID-19.

The following are questions related to contact tracing:

● What questions will the health department ask if I am diagnosed with COVID-19?

○ Who have you been in contact with? Includes family members, people you work

with, friends, and healthcare providers.

○ Where have you been? Every place you have been during the time period you

may have been able to spread the virus.

● Will the health department inform people that I may have exposed them to COVID-19?

○ The health department is not allowed to release your name to anyone they

contact because that is considered protected personal health information.

● I went to a party while I was sick. If I tell the health department who was at the party

with me, will they get in trouble?

○ Giving contact information to the health department will not be used against you

or anyone you were in contact with. The purpose of contact tracing is to make

sure people can monitor themselves in case they were infected by the virus.

● What does it mean to self-monitor? What symptoms am I looking for?

○ Self-monitoring means that you continually check yourself for symptoms of

COVID-19. Write down your symptoms for 14 days. Symptoms include: cough,

fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore

throat, muscle pain, and new loss of taste and smell.

● Why does the health department want to know where I was even before I started

feeling sick?

○ It is possible to spread the virus up to two days before you started feeling

