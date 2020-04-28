The Snark: Eyeball Love, Drag Race Slang Words, Housewife Hook-Up, Looking for Kim, and Getting Your Stimulus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

The first live performances on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart were a ‘treat’ for the ears and love for the eyeballs…if you consider bad notes a treat.

It was ‘guess that drag slang word’ night on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The Real Housewives of New York City saw LuAnn looking for a hookup with her tennis instructor.

And the mystery of where Kim Jong Un is…or is not is still going on.

Still haven’t gotten your $1,200 stimulus payment…the IRS is upgrading to get your favorite quarantine retailer taken care of quicker.

