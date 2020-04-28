When It’s Time To Travel Again, Where Will You Go?

Mann Travels is offering online presentations to help you find your next vacation destination. While you may not be able to travel right now, these online presentations offer a variety of choices to help you pick where you will be post-quarantine.

**Photo credit: Mann Travels

You can choose one – or all – of the following online presentations below to help you determine your future vacation plans:

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020: 11:00 AM Explore the Mighty Mississippi – Introducing the newest Viking destination – presented by Barry Johnston, Viking Cruises – RSVP Here 3:00 PM It’s a perfect time to SEE THE USA – presented by Lora Schapiro, Tauck – RSVP Here

Thursday, April 30th, 2020: 11:00 AM Introducing the new Regent Seven Seas Splendor – the future of luxury cruising is here! – presented by Ina Vainio, Regent Seven Seas – RSVP Here 3:00 PM Explore Vacations in Hawaii and California – presented by Cindy Zimlin, Classic Vacations, Shannah Milstead, Uwe Walter, and Tanya Matthews, Fairmont Hotels in Hawaii and California – RSVP Here

Friday, May 1st, 2020: 11:00 AM – Family Fun – Come Spend a Perfect Day at COCO CAY – presented by Mechelle Connor-Letto, Royal Caribbean – RSVP Here

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020: 11:00 AM An Alaska Adventure – Explore the Great Frontier – presented by Lynne Herr, Princess Cruises – RSVP Here

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020: 11:00 AM Dalmatian Elegance – An Unforgettable Journey to Croatia – presented by Tracy Aldridge, Insight Vacations – RSVP Here

Thursday, May 7th, 2020: 3:00 PM Dreaming Doesn’t Stop – Go ahead and let your mind wander the world – presented by Eric Kelley, Globus Family Brands and Avalon Waterways – RSVP Here



For more information please visit www.manntravels.com.