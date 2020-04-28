When It’s Time To Travel Again, Where Will You Go?

Emily Bryson,

Mann Travels is offering online presentations to help you find your next vacation destination. While you may not be able to travel right now, these online presentations offer a variety of choices to help you pick where you will be post-quarantine.

 

Mann Travels Travel Again

Photo Credit: Mann Travels

You can choose one – or all – of the following online presentations below to help you determine your future vacation plans:

  • Wednesday, April 29th, 2020:
    • 11:00 AM
      • Explore the Mighty Mississippi – Introducing the newest Viking destination  – presented by Barry Johnston, Viking CruisesRSVP Here
    • 3:00 PM
      • It’s a perfect time to SEE THE USA  – presented by Lora Schapiro, TauckRSVP Here
  • Thursday, April 30th, 2020:
    • 11:00 AM
      • Introducing the new Regent Seven Seas Splendor – the future of luxury cruising is here!presented by Ina Vainio, Regent Seven Seas RSVP Here
    • 3:00 PM
      • Explore Vacations in Hawaii and Californiapresented by Cindy Zimlin, Classic Vacations, Shannah Milstead, Uwe Walter, and Tanya Matthews, Fairmont Hotels in Hawaii and CaliforniaRSVP Here
  • Friday, May 1st, 2020:
    • 11:00 AM –
      • Family Fun – Come Spend a Perfect Day at COCO CAYpresented by Mechelle Connor-Letto, Royal Caribbean – RSVP Here
  • Tuesday, May 5th, 2020:
    • 11:00 AM
      • An Alaska Adventure – Explore the Great Frontierpresented by Lynne Herr, Princess CruisesRSVP Here
  • Wednesday, May 6th, 2020:
    • 11:00 AM
      • Dalmatian Elegance – An Unforgettable Journey to Croatiapresented by Tracy Aldridge, Insight VacationsRSVP Here
  • Thursday, May 7th, 2020:
    • 3:00 PM
      • Dreaming Doesn’t Stop – Go ahead and let your mind wander the world presented by Eric Kelley, Globus Family Brands and Avalon WaterwaysRSVP Here

For more information please visit www.manntravels.com.