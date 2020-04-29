CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Animal Care and Control creates ‘Doodle For Dollars’ to help fund shelter programs.

How it works:

1. Make a donation to CMPD AC&C at https://bit.ly/accdonations

(Read more about what your donation will be used for by clicking HERE)

2. Send a screen shot of your receipt and a photo of your pet to accfacebook6@gmail.com

3. Staff members at CMPD AC&C will create a drawing of your pet’s photo and then email it back to you

It’s all for fun and of course, for a good cause. More details can be found HERE.