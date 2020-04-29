Gaston County To Lift Stay-At-Home Order, Allowing Businesses To Reopen

GASTON COUTNY, N.C. — Gaston County officials say they plan to lift the Stay-at-Home order beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29th, and any business can reopen if they practice social distancing.

On his Facebook page, County Commissioner Tracy Philbeck said the following:

“Now that we are better educated on the virus, and in a better position with everything from better testing and adequate PPE, we are poised to take the next step.

We do not believe in a one size fits all approach in NC. In fact we believe a continued stay at home order will have a disastrous impact on our citizens. The cure may be worse than the disease.”

Philbeck acknowledges that lifting the Order contradicts Governor Copper, but says locals leadership feels this is best for the citizens of Gaston County.