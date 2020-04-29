HSC Partners With SEA LiFE CLT-Concord To Give Puppies A Field Trip To Visit Sea Creatures

CHARLOTTE, NC (news release) — Without guests to fill the attraction, SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord enlisted the help of the Humane Society of Charlotte (HSC) to bring some puppy love to their friends under the sea! Sparked by a viral video featuring the Atlanta Humane Society and the Georgia Aquarium, HSC and SEA LiFE Charlotte-Concord wanted to get in on the fun! This unique experience paved the way for all of the animals to get FUR to FIN on a field trip of a lifetime.

SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium hopes to help spread the word that the animals from the Humane Society of Charlotte still need loving homes, even amid the COVID-19 crisis. If you are interested in adopting a pet, the Humane Society of Charlotte is now conducting adoptions by appointment. Visit humanecharlotte.org/adoption to see all of the adoptable dogs and cats at HSC and fill out an application for an adoption appointment.

Video Credit: Humane Society of Charlotte

About Humane Society of Charlotte

The Humane Society of Charlotte is a community resource committed to delivering effective, innovative services that strengthen the human-animal bond and improve the lives of companion animals and the people who care about them. The Humane Society of Charlotte follows a no-kill philosophy, which is based on saving all animals that come to us. Our vision is for Charlotte to be a united community where animal welfare is valued and demonstrated through educated and collaborative efforts leading to positive outcomes for people and animals.

For more information on the Humane Society of Charlotte, visit humanecharlotte.org.

About SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord

SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord is a 26,000-square-foot indoor aquarium. This one-of-a-kind attraction allows visitors to experience the magical world beneath our seas with marine habitats, displays, and close encounters with thousands of sea creatures. Take a fascinating journey from the North Carolina coastline to the ocean depths through 10 interactive zones. Get up close to majestic stingrays, take a walk through our mesmerizing 180° Ocean Tunnel, and find out how it feels to touch a sea star in our Interactive Touchpool. SEA LIFE provides a glimpse of the diversity of marine life while also playing an active role in animal and environmental conservation.

For more information on SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord Aquarium, visit www.visitsealife.com/Charlotte-Concord.