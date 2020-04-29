Live Nation Offers A New Way To Enjoy Your Favorite Artists And Support Live Music Crew Members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Live From Home”, Live Nation‘s all-new virtual hub is updated daily with live streams, exclusive artist content, new music, and more, keeping you connected to your favorite artists.
Some of the artists performing include:
- Diplo
- James Bay
- Lauren Alaina
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Tori Kelly
- Carly Pearce
- Offset and friends
- Jimmy Buffett
- Norah Jones
- Grouplove
- Eli Young Band
- Kenny Chesney
- Grateful Dead
To see the full list of artists performing, visit www.livenation.com/livefromhome.
Along with “Live From Home”, Live Nation is extending a helping hand to crew members of the live music industry by creating the Crew Nation Fund. Live Nation will match all donations dollar for dollar, up to $10 million. To donate or buy merch visit livenation.com/crewnation.