Live Nation Offers A New Way To Enjoy Your Favorite Artists And Support Live Music Crew Members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “Live From Home”, Live Nation‘s all-new virtual hub is updated daily with live streams, exclusive artist content, new music, and more, keeping you connected to your favorite artists.

Some of the artists performing include:

Diplo

James Bay

Lauren Alaina

Five Finger Death Punch

Tori Kelly

Carly Pearce

Offset and friends

Jimmy Buffett

Norah Jones

Grouplove

Eli Young Band

Kenny Chesney

Grateful Dead

To see the full list of artists performing, visit www.livenation.com/livefromhome.

Along with “Live From Home”, Live Nation is extending a helping hand to crew members of the live music industry by creating the Crew Nation Fund. Live Nation will match all donations dollar for dollar, up to $10 million. To donate or buy merch visit livenation.com/crewnation.