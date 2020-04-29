Newton Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Larceny Of Local Tractor Dealer

NEWTON, N.C. — According to Newton Police, officers are looking for the suspects involved in a reported breaking and entering as well as larceny of New South Tractor from April 24 morning.

Upon arrival at the business that is located on US 70 Highway officers were informed that earlier that morning, prior to the business opening, unknown suspects cut a lock from the gate and entered the business parking lot.

Once inside the parking lot of the business, the suspects loaded two Kubota zero turn lawn mowers onto a black utility trailer, police say. The suspects were last seen traveling east on US 70 Hwy toward US 321 around 6:15 a.m. the same morning.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a 2019 or 2020 white Chevrolet truck with an 8 foot bed. The utility trailer was not displaying a tag and appears to be a new tandem axle trailer black in color.

If anyone was in the area and noticed the listed vehicle and trailer or knows the identity of the suspects, you are asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Newton Police Department.