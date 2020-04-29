One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Wreck On I-485 In Northwest Charlotte

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another has life threatening injuries following a wreck on I-48 in Northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 11:15 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485 near Mt. Holly Road. According to State Troopers, the accident involved a tractor trailer and two other vehicles.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead at the scene and a second person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.